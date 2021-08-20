-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). CyberArk Software reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 4,515.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 122,869 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $155.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.32.

CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

