-$0.04 EPS Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Payoneer Global.

PAYO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of PAYO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 74,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,402. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,399,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $81,864,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $39,660,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $37,854,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $32,578,000.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

