-$0.04 EPS Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. Fiverr International posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FVRR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.45.

FVRR traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,939. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $34,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.