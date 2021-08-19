Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Up 19.4% in July

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 26,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at $5,541,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 24.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.18. Zymeworks has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.