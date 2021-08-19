Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZURVY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a current ratio of 40.14.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

