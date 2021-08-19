Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 48,810 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,810 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,546.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $210.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $219.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

