Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 33,756 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,756 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 109,092 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,168,000 after purchasing an additional 627,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.43. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $92.10.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

