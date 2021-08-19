Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 28,109 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. CX Institutional increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 88.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $149.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $90.88 and a one year high of $153.48.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Truist upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

