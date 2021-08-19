Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.80 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.12% of Robert Half International worth $11,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 15.6% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 384,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,012,000 after acquiring an additional 51,779 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 15.8% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 34,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 21.5% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,702,000 after buying an additional 126,935 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.30. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

