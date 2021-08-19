Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 29,185 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,398 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 29,185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $20,811,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 191.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 26.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $65.36 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

