Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 619,160 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 95.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,267,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,160 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 21.6% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 20,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,642,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 354,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.