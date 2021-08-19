ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading Down 27.7% This Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $307,485.36 and $26,623.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.35 or 0.00560141 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001529 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,519,496,431 coins and its circulating supply is 13,921,596,268 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.