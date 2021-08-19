ZKSwap Hits One Day Volume of $14.38 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. ZKSwap has a market cap of $160.06 million and approximately $14.38 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001815 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00144722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00150041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,644.83 or 0.99937369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.88 or 0.00908553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.61 or 0.00724410 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

