ZINC Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $54,807.17 and approximately $286.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.55 or 0.00849374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00047478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00102601 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars.

