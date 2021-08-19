ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) vs. Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Critical Survey

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime Acquisition 5.07% 1.85% 0.39%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Navios Maritime Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 Navios Maritime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.54%. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. Given Navios Maritime Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Acquisition is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.35 $517.96 million $4.96 9.42 Navios Maritime Acquisition $361.44 million 0.09 $27.61 million N/A N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Navios Maritime Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.