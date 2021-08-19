Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Trading 2.5% Higher

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s stock price traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28. 472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 343,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zevia PBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.