ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading 28.3% Higher This Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $16.10 million and $1.48 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00057695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.98 or 0.00852386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00047619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00104654 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

