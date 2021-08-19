Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zenvia in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ZENV stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. Zenvia has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

