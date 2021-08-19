Zcoin Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,508.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.37 or 0.06769507 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $651.37 or 0.01400546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.30 or 0.00372621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00141045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $259.64 or 0.00558270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.04 or 0.00339802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00310507 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.