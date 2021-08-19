Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) to “Buy”

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

TUFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $390.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 156,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 57,323 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 209,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 42,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 107,680 shares in the last quarter. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

