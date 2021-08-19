Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) to “Hold”

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

NKTX opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.10. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,140 shares of company stock valued at $906,530. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nkarta by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Nkarta by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Nkarta by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

