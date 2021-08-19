Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.46.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 102.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

