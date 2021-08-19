Zacks Investment Research Lowers NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NGMS. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.40.

NGMS opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.22 million and a P/E ratio of 103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NeoGames by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 294.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 44,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NeoGames by 2.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

