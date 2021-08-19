Zacks Investment Research Lowers Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) to Hold

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

FSS stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.07. 152,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,550,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,359,000 after purchasing an additional 56,219 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Federal Signal by 106,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after buying an additional 73,730 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Federal Signal by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Federal Signal by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after buying an additional 690,725 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.