Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.63. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

