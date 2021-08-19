Zacks Investment Research Lowers Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) to Hold

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:CYAD traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.02. 28,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.42. Celyad Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

