Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Hold

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ONCY opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $112.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.77. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

