Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.15). Pegasystems posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,755 shares of company stock valued at $482,433. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Pegasystems by 90,333.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pegasystems by 27.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after acquiring an additional 81,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEGA stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.52. 252,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,547. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.84. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $148.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

