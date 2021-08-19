Zacks: Brokerages Expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Centerra Gold reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,254. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

