Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.40. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $166.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 174.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.32. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $177.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $62,146.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

