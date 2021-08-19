Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3,200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of SGMO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 802,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,927. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,328,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after acquiring an additional 221,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 351,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after acquiring an additional 80,576 shares in the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

