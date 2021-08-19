Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nyxoah.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $31.23 on Monday. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

