Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. NetApp reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.39.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. First Command Bank purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.67. 1,004,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.