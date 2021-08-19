Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.49. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $68.33. 273,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,431. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

In other news, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $930,450.00. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,446,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.