Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). IRIDEX posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRIX. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRIX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,057. The company has a market cap of $117.16 million, a P/E ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.71.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Read More: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.