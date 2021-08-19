Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.01. HealthStream posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in HealthStream by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in HealthStream by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSTM remained flat at $$29.83 on Wednesday. 60,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,806. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $941.26 million, a PE ratio of 114.74, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.34.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

