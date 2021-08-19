Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.72. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,850%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

