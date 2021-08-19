Zacks: Analysts Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,331,000 after acquiring an additional 352,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,263,000 after acquiring an additional 306,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.23. 2,817,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $104.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

