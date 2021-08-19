Zacks: Analysts Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $728.16 Million

Brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post $728.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $782.42 million and the lowest is $658.07 million. CAE reported sales of $528.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

CAE stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 121,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,821. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.41. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in CAE by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after buying an additional 15,200,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CAE by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,096 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,765 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,416,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of CAE by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

