Zacks: Analysts Expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.56 Million

Analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post sales of $266.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $273.10 million. BancorpSouth Bank reported sales of $265.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. BancorpSouth Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

NYSE BXS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. 910,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,290. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.