Zacks: Analysts Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGFS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 21,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.18. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.