Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report sales of $19.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.13 billion. The Boeing reported sales of $14.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $76.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.91 billion to $80.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $92.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.47 billion to $93.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Boeing.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.23. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in The Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.