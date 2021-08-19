Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post sales of $2.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Masco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Masco by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

