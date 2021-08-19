Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 74,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 115,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $840.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

