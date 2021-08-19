Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to Announce $12.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to post $12.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $14.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.91. Cable One reported earnings of $10.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $52.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $48.78 to $57.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $59.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.85 to $64.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CABO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,817. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Cable One by 420.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One stock opened at $1,995.87 on Monday. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,912.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

