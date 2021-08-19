Yield Guild Games Market Cap Tops $449.60 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for about $6.40 or 0.00014409 BTC on exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $449.60 million and $59.67 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 80% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00053736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00142317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00150936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,331.97 or 0.99776169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.57 or 0.00901548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.51 or 0.06726112 BTC.

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,225,864 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

