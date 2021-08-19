YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $495,386.00

YFDAI.FINANCE (CURRENCY:YF-DAI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for $717.57 or 0.01620684 BTC on major exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $495,386.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YFDAI.FINANCE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00053828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00142772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00151811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,253.75 or 0.99950992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.92 or 0.00891952 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance . YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFDAI.FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFDAI.FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFDAI.FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YFDAI.FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFDAI.FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.