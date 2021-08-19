Ycg LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ycg LLC cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EFX traded up $4.74 on Thursday, reaching $259.21. 29,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $264.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

