xRhodium (XRC) Trading Down 30.1% Over Last 7 Days

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. xRhodium has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $4.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002312 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, xRhodium has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005552 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004506 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00027982 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001142 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002063 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00035955 BTC.

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

