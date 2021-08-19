Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

